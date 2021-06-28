A tenth victim has been found in the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo building, authorities have confirmed.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the discovery as search and rescue teams continued their efforts to find any survivors, five days after the shocking collapse.

“This morning we did recover another body, that brings the count to ten,” she said at a Monday morning press conference.

Officials say that they have now accounted for 135 residents of the Champlain Towers South building, and that there are still 151 people unaccounted for.

“These numbers are very fluid and they will change,” admitted Ms Levine Cava as she said that the operation continued to work around the clock.

“Here we are day five, and the search and rescue effort went on through the night,” she said.

“They are out there with every resource they need to ensure that they can search this area, sweeping the mound with cameras, with dogs and sonar and additional heavy machinery that has come in to remove the debris.

“We are exploring all possible avenues that they identify. We will continue to work ceaselessly to exhaust every avenue of search. I repeat the search and rescue operation continues.”

She then said that the county was committed to getting to the bottom of what caused the collapse last week.

“We re going to get to the bottom of what happened here. Right now our top priority is each and rescue and to find the people.”