The remaining structure left behind after the Miami building collapse has been brought down by demolition crews using explosives, after warnings that a tropical storm could render the site unsafe.

Rescue teams are expected to resume the search for survivors once the demolition is complete. They have so far recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing.

No one has been pulled out of the rubble alive since the first hours after the 24 June collapse at Surfside in southern Florida.

More follows