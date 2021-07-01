Miami condo collapse: Rescue workers will probably demolish remainder of Champlain Towers, officials say

Fears that the still-standing structure might collapse had caused a pause in the search earlier on Thursday

Nathan Place
New York
Friday 02 July 2021
<p>The still-standing remainder of Champlain Towers will probably be demolished soon, officials say</p>

The still-standing remainder of Champlain Towers will likely be demolished, according to local officials in Surfside, Florida.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the probable plan at a press conference on Thursday evening, adding that the search for survivors continues.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

