Miami condo collapse: Rescue workers will probably demolish remainder of Champlain Towers, officials say
Fears that the still-standing structure might collapse had caused a pause in the search earlier on Thursday
Nathan Place
Friday 02 July 2021 00:12 comments
New York
The still-standing remainder of Champlain Towers will likely be demolished, according to local officials in Surfside, Florida.
Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the probable plan at a press conference on Thursday evening, adding that the search for survivors continues.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies