Two killed and three hurt in huge explosion at Miami welding business

Two people were killed and at least three others injured in a massive explosion at a welding business in Miami, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue units responded to the explosion where they found several semi-trucks and other vehicles on fire in the city’s suburb of Medley.

A camera at a nearby business captures the huge explosion, which sent a ball of flames shooting up into the air, according to NBC6.

“Upon arriving to the scene, crews found multiple vehicles on fire,” said Anthony Nuñez, a fire department spokesperson.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Miami-Dade Police Department.

Two of the injured people had burn injuries, according to Nuñez. One of them was airlifted to a Miami hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance. Medics treated a third person at the scene of the explosion.

(MDFR)

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, according to CNN.

“Right now investigators are still trying to find out exactly what caused this combustion,” said Miami-Dade Police Det Luis Sierra.

On Tuesday morning at 8:42 a.m., #MDFR responded to an explosion at a business located on 11350 NW S River Drive in Medley. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large plume of smoke and heavy fire coming from multiple vehicles.



Story: @CBSMiami - https://t.co/UL07RUhMCO pic.twitter.com/QQ10yaWTBM — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

“It was a very hazardous scenario, you had multiple vehicles burning with flammables, you had multiple power lines down,” Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardeso told NBC6.

“That coupled with five people in total needing rescue and needing care, it was a very challenging scene.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.