Bright green liquid gushes from ceiling at Miami International Airport on July 4

Travelers at Miami International Airport on July 4 saw more bright green than red, white, and blue as a mysterious liquid flooded the facility’s Concourse G.

The lime-green substance came gushing out of a broken pipe and was not hazardous, the Florida airport said on X after the incident.

“Crews were immediately dispatched to investigate and it was determined that the liquid from the leak was not hazardous,” the airport’s post read. “Cleanup efforts were completed within 90 minutes.”

It was later revealed the liquid was just water with green dye, Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, told NBC News.

“The liquid was water from the AC system with a green dye in it so if there is ever a leak it can traced to its source,” Chin said.

This Independence Day is expected to break travel records, with 71 million people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this week, the American Automobile Association estimates.

Some 4 million of those travelers are expected to come from Florida.

In April, a passenger at the same airport was stopped by security after they discovered he had snakes hidden in his pants.

Two small, pink snakes were retrieved from a camouflage bag that was hidden down the passengers trousers at Miami International Airport, and turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ( @TSA_Gulf/ X )

Pictures shared by the Transportation Security Administration showed the two small, pink snakes they discovered. The man admitted to harboring them during a pat down.

The snakes were safely turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.