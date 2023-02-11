Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘This can’t be real’: Parents outraged after Miami daycare put children in blackface

‘Anger, disbelief and heartbreak’ after a teacher at the Studio Kids Little River painted toddlers’ faces black in class

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 11 February 2023 19:02
Comments
DeSantis says African American history course was banned for imposing 'political agenda’

Parents have accused a Miami daycare centre of racism after a teacher painted preschoolers’ faces black to celebrate Black History Month.

The Studio Kids Little River has reportedly apologised after pictures of an entire class of young children in blackface last Friday were circulated among parents.

Courtney Politis, whose children attend the preschool, told WSVN was appalled that educators would fail to appreciate how offensive it was.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way this is real, this can’t be real,’” Ms Politis  told WSVN.

Recommended

Her children weren’t present that day, but she was told by another parent that the children were encouraged to dress as different professions including a construction worker and a police officer.

A teacher painted all of the toddlers’ faces black, and apparently said, “Happy Black History Month,” according to Ms Politis. 

The incident caused feelings of “anger, disbelief and heartbreak”, she said.

Ms Politis immediately texted the owner to say it was racist.

“Her first response was, ‘I’m sorry, question mark,’” Ms Politis said.

The preschool’s director reportedly contacted parents that day, to say: “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience.”

Preschoolers at Studio Kids Little River daycare centre in Miami had their faces painted black by a teacher for Black History Month, parents say

(WSVN)

Ms Politis shared images of the children provided to her, which have been blurred to protect their identity.

She said she has since removed her children from the facility.

“It’s blatant and pure ignorance, or you just did it on purpose and you’re playing stupid, in my opinion,” she told WSVN.

Studio Kids did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

The centre has refused to comment publicly since it was initially reported by Florida media outlets on Friday.

Recommended

In a statement on Facebook, the NAACP’s South Dade chapter said: “The use of blackface at ANY time is insensitive and offensive.

“We stand ready to provide resources on authentic Black History Month lessons.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in