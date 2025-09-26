Five Florida school kids hospitalized after student shares mystery ‘food item’ with them, authorities say
Miami-Dade police said they responded to a medical call Friday from Pinecrest Glades Academy in Miami, which was upgraded to a Level One Mass Casualty Incident
Five students were hospitalized Friday after consuming a “food item” that another student brought to Pinecrest Glades Academy in Miami.
A spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Independent that they responded to a “medical call” at the K-12 charter school around 10 a.m.
“Due to the number of patients, the call was upgraded to a Level One MCI, with a total of five pediatric patients transported to a local hospital,” the spokesperson said.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which is assisting in the investigation, added that the students were “intoxicated and receiving medical attention,” and will not be interviewed until a later time.
“We do not have information as to what was ingested until detectives are able to interview the involved parties,” the Sheriff's Office said.
Around 11:30 a.m., Glades Academy posted on its Facebook page, writing, “Attention parents: Please check your email for an important message.”
The email, obtained by Local 10, reportedly read, “Some students who consumed it began experiencing adverse reactions, and emergency medical teams were immediately called to provide assistance. Those students are receiving the necessary medical care.”
“Please rest assured that we are taking every necessary step to address this unfortunate situation and to ensure the continued safety of our students,” the email read. “We ask that you take a moment to remind your children of the seriousness of their actions. What may seem like a simple choice can carry very severe consequences, including potential criminal charges and school-related disciplinary measures.”
MDFR confirmed that a sixth patient was assessed at the scene, “but it was unrelated to this incident,” the outlet reported.
The Independent has contacted the Pinecrest Glades Academy for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments