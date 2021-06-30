Two children identified among Miami victims as death toll rises to 18

NewsWorldAmericasTwo children identified among Miami victims as death toll rises to 18Andrew BuncombeSeattle@AndrewBuncombeThursday 01 July 2021 00:00 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)The death toll in the Miami building collapse has risen to 18 - with 2 new victims identified as children. Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies