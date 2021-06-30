Two children identified among Miami victims as death toll rises to 18

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Thursday 01 July 2021 00:00
(Independent)

The death toll in the Miami building collapse has risen to 18 - with 2 new victims identified as children.

