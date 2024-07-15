Elderly man found alive in Maine bog four days after car discovered near embankment

Support truly

A 75-year-old from Maine who had been missing for nearly a week was discovered Friday in a bog and rescued, according to state officials.

Michael Altmaier, of New Sharon, was last seen on July 8, when he left his residence and was spotted driving on Colby Miller Road in the town of Wilton.

On Thursday, staff at the Mount Blue State Park found Altmaier’s at the Mount Blue Park Scenic Overlook, though the missing man wasn’t with his vehicle.

At daylight on Friday morning, Game Warden Kayle Hamilton and a search dog named Ash began searching the area for Altmaier, assisted by local first responders.

Maine search and rescue personnel escort Michael Altmaier, a man who went missing and was later found in a bog near Mount Blue State Park Scenic Overlook, to a waiting helicopter on July 12, 2024 ( Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife )

At approximately 3:45pm, Altmaier was found, roughly three-quarters of a mile from where his vehicle was location, according to state officials.

“Emergency Rescue Personnel said Altmaier was in surprisingly good condition despite spending the last 4 days laying in the area of the bog,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wrote in a news release on Facebook.

“It is believed Altmaier had fallen down over a ledged embankment Monday and likely became disoriented and ended up in the area of the bog that evening where he eventually had fallen and was unable to get up,” the wildlife department added in its release.

Altmaier received first aid on site, and was taken in a Maine Forest Service helicopter that landed in the bog to a nearby hospital.

Agencies including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, Bureau of Parks and Land Staff, Maine Forest Service, NorthStar EMS and the Weld Fire Department assisted with the rescue.

According to a Facebook page that appears to belong to Altmaier, the 75-year-old has worked in various local schools, a group home, and was a recreational specialist in a US Navy disciplinary barracks.