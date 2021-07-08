Michael Avenatti weeps as he’s sentenced to 30 months for Nike extortion attempt
Mr Avenatti was sentenced to 30 months over the $25 million blackmail scheme
Nathan Place
Thursday 08 July 2021 19:54 comments
New York
Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti wept in court as he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison over his attempt to extort Nike.
Mr Avenatti was convicted in 2020 of extortion and wire fraud over the scheme, in which he threatened to publicize what he claimed was evidence of bribery within Nike’s basketball program.
