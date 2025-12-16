Residents fume as owner of Michael Jordan’s old Chicago home plans to turn it into a museum
Some residents were fearful of the crowds that the proposed museum might bring to their neighborhood
Some residents in Highland Park, Illinois, are frustrated over the proposed future of a mansion once owned by their most famous resident.
The Highland Park City Council ruled on Monday that it would continue discussions regarding the future of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s former home.
Known as Champions Point, the 7-acre property is currently in the possession of a man named John Cooper. He wants to transform Jordan's former home into a museum featuring "living classrooms" for use as an "immersive, multi-sensory experience focused on personal transformation," according to ABC7.
"The theme of the tour is going to be 'greatness,' and our goal is to kind of teach people what it means to be great at life," Cooper told the outlet.
Cooper is a partner at HAN Capital, a real estate company. He paid $9.5 million for the 56,000-square-foot mansion last December after the property spent a decade on-and-off the market, according to the New York Post.
His proposal would require a partnership with the city's parks, schools, and nonprofit youth organizations.
"Although it is a commercial enterprise, I believe there will be great benefit to the community and anybody who gets to experience the museum," he said.
He said he hoped to see 300 visitors a day at the museum.
The property features Jordan's swimming pool, a regulation-size indoor basketball court, an outdoor tennis court, nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a restaurant-quality kitchen, a movie theater, and a poker room.
The city council heard the proposal, but several said more needed to be done before it was ready for a rezoning vote.
"There has been this emphasis on charitable approaches, but it's not truly the majority of this place," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said, according to ABC7.
The council members also have the concerns of the neighbors to consider.
During Monday night's meeting, several residents living in the area expressed concerns that opening the property up as a museum would bring crowds to their neighborhood.
"The thought of a large number of strangers coming in and out right next to our door brings us a lot of fear," one concerned resident said.
But not all were critical. Claudia Martin, who supports the proposal, said it would "not only celebrate the legacy of a Chicago icon but bring eco-growth and opportunity."
Jordan bought the property in 1991 for $2 million. That was the same year he won his first of six NBA championships during his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls. He listed the property in 2012 for $29 million.
This isn't the first time Cooper has proposed a use for the property. In September, he tried to approve a plan to sell off shares of the famous house, but the city council struck it down.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments