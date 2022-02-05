Well that’s one way to end the conversation.

Comedian Michael Rapaport was interrupted during one of his signature video rants this week by a snowball to the face, according to a video he posted on Thursday, as the 51-year-old entertainer held forth about the recent Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust controversy.

“This whole crap with this cancel culture,” Mr Rapaport begins to say, before a snowball comes flying into the frame and the phone appears to fall from the comedian’s hands.

Another voice can be heard saying, “Shut up. Shut the f*** up. Nobody wants to hear it. You’ve been talking all f***ing week. We don’t care what you have to say, just stop talking.

The comedian wrote on Twitter after the fact that, “Some a$$hole threw a snowball at me while I was in the middle of my rant. Does anyone know who this is? I’m very upset by this.”

The video, which has since been viewed millions of times, first aired on Mr Rapaport’s Instagram live, where he discussed Goldberg, who was suspended from The View for two weeks after claiming the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man” last month.

Mr Rapaport, who is Jewish, took major issue with the host’s comments.

“Yes it f***ing was,” he said in another video about the controversy, this one uninterrupted by icy projectiles. “It was all and only about race. It’s about kill the Jews. Exterminate the Jews. They’re not white, they’re Jewish. That’s like saying slavery wasn’t about race. You need to apologise. You need to explain yourself. Not good, not cool.”

In addition to the Jews, the Nazi regime targeted the Sinti, the Roma, Black people , and other groups perceived to be racial and cultural others for heinous acts of persecution.

Ms Goldberg has apologised, writing in a statement “I stand corrected,” and that “the Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver.”

The snowball incident is likely going to be added to the list of outrages for Mr Rapaport, who is known for filming videos about crime and other facets of life in New York.

In January, he posted an incredulous clip of a man stealing from his local Rite Aide store in New York City.