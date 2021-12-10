Michael Strahan: Everything you need to know about ex-NFL player and presenter going into space
Good Morning America co-anchor is one of six passengers scheduled for Blue Origin flight
Michael Strahan, the former NFL star and current Good Morning America co-anchor, is set to travel to space over the weekend.
Strahan is one of six people signed up for Blue Origin’s third space tourism flight, due to launch in Texas on Saturday (11 December). The flight is scheduled to launch at 8.45am central time (9.45am ET/6.45am PT/2.45pm GMT).
Strahan is one of two honorary guests on the trip, along with Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard.
Four paying passengers will also be aboard the spacecraft: space industry executive Dylan Taylor, engineer-investor Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess, and his 23-year-old son Cameron Bess.
Born in Houston, Texas on 21 November 1971, Strahan was a star athlete before building a career in television. He played for the New York Giants from 1993 through 2008, the year of his retirement from the NFL. Strahan played for the Giants when they won the Super Bowl XLII in 2008 against the New England Patriots and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
In 2012, Strahan became Kelly Ripa’s co-host on Live with Kelly and Michael, taking over the permanent co-host slot left vacant by Regis Philbin. Strahan remained at the syndicated morning talk show until 2016, with Ryan Seacrest taking over as Ripa’s co-host in 2017.
Strahan joined Good Morning America in 2016 as a co-anchor. He currently co-hosts the ABC morning show with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, as well as Amy Robach, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer.
Strahan has also hosted the primetime show $100,000 Pyramid on ABC since its return in 2016.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies