Michael Strahan, the former NFL star and current Good Morning America co-anchor, is set to travel to space over the weekend.

Strahan is one of six people signed up for Blue Origin’s third space tourism flight, due to launch in Texas on Saturday (11 December). The flight is scheduled to launch at 8.45am central time (9.45am ET/6.45am PT/2.45pm GMT).

Strahan is one of two honorary guests on the trip, along with Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard.

Four paying passengers will also be aboard the spacecraft: space industry executive Dylan Taylor, engineer-investor Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess, and his 23-year-old son Cameron Bess.

Born in Houston, Texas on 21 November 1971, Strahan was a star athlete before building a career in television. He played for the New York Giants from 1993 through 2008, the year of his retirement from the NFL. Strahan played for the Giants when they won the Super Bowl XLII in 2008 against the New England Patriots and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

In 2012, Strahan became Kelly Ripa’s co-host on Live with Kelly and Michael, taking over the permanent co-host slot left vacant by Regis Philbin. Strahan remained at the syndicated morning talk show until 2016, with Ryan Seacrest taking over as Ripa’s co-host in 2017.

Strahan joined Good Morning America in 2016 as a co-anchor. He currently co-hosts the ABC morning show with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, as well as Amy Robach, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer.

Strahan has also hosted the primetime show $100,000 Pyramid on ABC since its return in 2016.

