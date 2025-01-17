Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lead singer of Newsboys has announced his decision to quit fifteen years after his “life was forever changed” by the success of the Christian rock band.

Michael Tait announced to fans the shocking news that he was stepping down in an Instagram post Thursday describing his musical career with the band as “some of the most fulfilling, faith-filled, and rewarding years of my life.”

The singer, from Washington DC, joined Newsboys in 2009, after the exit of former member Peter Furler, and went on to have a glittering music career that landed him four Grammy Awards with the band along with an additional nomination for a fifth.

Newsboys will continue to make music, in his absence, Tait stated, and is set to perform in 38 concerts for their upcoming international tour.

In an outpouring message to fans, he said: “Your love and support has meant everything. Whether you’ve been rocking with us since day one or jumped on board later, thank you.

open image in gallery ‘This decision does not come lightly’ the star revealed Thursday ( Getty Images )

“Thank you for showing up, singing loudly, and living out the message of our music. You’ve inspired me more than you know.”

Newsboys has amassed a monthly listener base of over 1.3 million on Spotify and Tait stressed his decision to leave was not one he had planned.

The 58-year-old star said: “While this may come as a surprise given I’ve been touring ever since college, I’ve made for me what is a monumental and heartfelt decision that it is time to step down from Newsboys.

“This decision does not come lightly and has been a shock to even myself, but amidst prayer and fasting, I have clarity that this is the right decision.”

Tait reminisced on the band’s major milestones from iconic singles like “Born Again”, “We Believe”, and “Worldwide Revival”, to “God’s Not Dead” – Newsboys released their most recent album, Worldwide Revival (Part One), July last year. The evangelical band self-prescribe as being “one of the biggest bands in Christian music history” having sold over 10 million records, according to their Spotify profile.

Since its 1989 inception, the band has climbed the Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart with two No. 1 hits including “You Are My King (Amazing Love),” and “We Believe.”

He wished his fellow bandmates, Duncan, Jeff, Jody, and Adam, the best of luck carrying on the Newsboys’ venture.

“There’s so much I’m thankful for, but the laughter and tears we shared together, the prayers, the late-night talks, and the moments we have shared together both on and off stage are things I will be grateful for forever.

“You are my family, and always will be”, he added.

Away from music, Tait has been open about his conservative political views, first endorsing Ted Cruz for president in 2016 before supporting Donald Trump, opposing his impeachment in 2019 and performing at an Evangelicals for Trump concert in January 2020.