Watch live as former First Lady Michelle Obama campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia on Tuesday (29 October).

Today’s rally comes after Mrs Obama launched a scathing attack on “embarrassing and ugly” Donald Trump during a rally in Michigan last weekend.

The former First Lady issued an urgent “safety” warning to women.

Mrs Obama said: “Believe me, if Donald Trump is president again at some point or another, that ugliness will touch all of our lives and it will not matter what you look like, how you worship, who you love or how you vote. If you don’t make six or 8 or 12 figures, if you’re not famous, if you criticize or disagree with him in any way, if he doesn’t view you as his equal or relevant to his ambitions, I promise you he will not think about you when he gets into the Oval Office.”

Trump declared Mrs Obama was “nasty” to him in his press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The former US President said: “She was very nasty to me the other day. That was not nice. She said nasty things.

“I was always very respectful of her, it shows you how nervous they are about things

“She was nasty and said some bad things she shouldn’t have said. They were wrong too. We are going to turn our country around.”