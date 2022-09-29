Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video
Michelle Reynolds’ car was found in New Orleans, 350 miles away from her home in Alvin, Texas
Car of missing Texas school teacher found in New Orleans
New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana.
Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day.
Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her disappearance. The surveillance video, provided by a business located near where Ms Reynolds’ car was found, shows her wandering in the street a day after she went missing.
The nonprofit organisation Texas EquuSearch, which is assisting authorities in the search for Ms Reynolds, is surveilling the area near the Mississippi River and its banks with a helicopter.
“We’re flying probably about 20 miles down the river, low flying. We’ve had a lot of success recovering victims with the helicopter,” Tim Miller, a member of the organisation, told Fox.
Ms Miller, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, is believed to be in a confused state of mind.
“In the beginning, we were wondering, ‘Was she carjacked? Is something else happening?’ Until we got that surveillance and yes, she parked at 12.01pm, got out of her car, and started walking,” Mr Miller told Fox.
“So we know now foul play did not happen from point A to point B. Hopefully, she’s confused, and she’s wandering around over there and somebody’s going to see her, and we’re going to get her back safe. That’s certainly the goal.”
The surveillance video obtained by Ms Reynolds’ husband shows her parking on Saint Peters Street, an area close to the Mississippi River.
Ms Reynolds has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5ft 10in tall and weighs 175 lbs.
Anyone with information about Ms Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 281-331-9000 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9000.
