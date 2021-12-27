‘Animal hoarder’ drops off hundreds of parakeets packed in small cages at Michigan shelter

Animal hoarder’s son says father wanted to breed a few birds but it soon ‘got out of control’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 27 December 2021 11:17
Comments
<p>An animal hoarder’s son dropped off hundreds of parakeets at a Michigan animal shelter</p>

An animal hoarder’s son dropped off hundreds of parakeets at a Michigan animal shelter

(Facebook/Detroit Animal Welfare Group)

A Michigan animal shelter received hundreds of parakeets from an animal hoarder over the Christmas weekend.

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) said on Sunday that it has received a total of 837 parakeets and added that two rescue shelters had taken 400 birds.

On 24 December, the group posted on Facebook that a Michigan resident had surrendered more than 400 parakeets.

Kelley LeBonty, the group’s director, said that the son of an animal hoarder had called to inform them that he was coming to surrender 60 to 80 parakeets from his father’s house, reported the Detroit Free Press.

Recommended

But he showed up on Thursday with 497 parakeets in his truck. Days later, they surrendered 339 more birds.

“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in 7 cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help,” the DAWG said in a post on Facebook.

“These birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating. However it truly takes a village to help these animals and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve,” the group added.

Temporary homes have been set up for the birds and the DAWG has invited requests for adoption. Bird rescue teams have also been contacted for help.

The hoarder’s son told the animal welfare group that his father only wanted to breed a few birds but it “got out of control”, Ms LeBonty said, according to the Associated Press.

Recommended

“The problem is birds breed easily. And then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don’t control the situation,” she added.

The birds have to undergo 3 days in quarantine. Adoptions are expected to start on 23 January, reported Detroit News.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in