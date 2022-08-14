Nearly one million Michigan residents placed under boil water advisory after leak
Leak was discovered early Saturday in a main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility
Nearly one million Michigan residents were placed under a boil water advisory after the discovery of a transmission main leak.
The leak was discovered early Saturday in a main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GWLA).
Roughly 935,000 people in 23 communities across the Greater Detroit area were subsequently put under an advisory to boil water before use.
Crews worked quickly to repair the leak about a mile west of the treatment facility, GLWA said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 4pm in response to the break.
“Our top priority right now is protecting the public health and safety of Michigan residents until this water main is fixed as quickly as possible,” the governor said.
“I have activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that every possible resource is available to GLWA and the impacted communities to accomplish that goal. I’m grateful to all of the first responders, utility workers, leadership at the county and municipal levels, and everyone else who is working hard to make sure our neighbors have safe water.
“We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to get the job done.”
By Saturday evening, the number of residents under the advisory dropped to 300,000, CNN reported.
Among the communities affected was the City of Flint, which has been fraught with water issues for years since its supplies were contaminated with dangerous levels of lead in 2014 when officials switched to a cheaper source.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies