Michigan couple tragically dies days apart in separate accidents

A suburban Detroit husband and wife have died days apart after separate accidents between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Scott Levitan, 66, was removed from life-support at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling through the ice while fishing on a small lake north of Detroit on Thursday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
About 24 hours after that mishap, Mary Lou Levitan, also 66, was killed in a traffic accident. Investigators believe she was on her way to pick up her husband’s vehicle at the time of the crash.
Scott Levitan and his 15-year-old grandson were drilling a hole when the lake ice gave way Thursday in Addison Township, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Scott Levitan fell into the water. His grandson called 911 and also fell into the lake while trying to rescue his grandfather. A nearby resident was able to pull the teen back onto the ice and helped other rescuers remove Scott Levitan from the water.
The teen was later treated at a hospital and released.
Mary Lou Levitan was a rear-seat passenger in a vehicle that was struck head-on Friday by another vehicle that crossed the centerline of a road in Oakland County. The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The Levitans lived in Livonia, west of Detroit.
