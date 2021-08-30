Michigan parents ordered to pay $30k for destroying adult son’s porn collection

The parents of an adult man in Michigan will have to pay more than$30,000 for destroying his cartons full of porn and sex toys collection, a court ruled.

In 2016, shortly after he was divorced from his partner, now 43-year-old David Werking had moved in with his parents in Michigan and lived with them for 10 months, according to a report.

After he moved out from his parents’ house in 2017, Mr Werking asked his parents that his possessions be returned to him. He noticed that his parents had returned all of his belongings except some of his personal ones — mainly his collection of sex toys and porn magazines. Despite pressing for it, Mr Werking did not receive the package of porn collection from his parents.

Mr Werking moved court against his parents Beth and Paul Werking in 2019, claiming that his adult collection was worth more than $25,000. With legal help from an expert who told him that the porn collection was worth $30,441.54, Mr Werking asked to be compensated.

According to reports, he wanted three times the cost of the destroyed porn collection and asked a judge to award him the money for “wanton” destruction of property. His request was denied.

Mr Werking alleged that his father admitted to destroying 12 boxes of porn and two boxes of sex toys. “I do not possess your pornography. It is gone. It has either been destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don’t have it, it is gone,” Mr Werking’s father told him, according to court records.

“Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines,” his father said, admitting that destroying the collection took quite a while to do so. He added that he had done his son a “big favour” by destroying all of it for the betterment of his mental and emotional health, the report read citing the lawsuit.

The elderly couple will also have to compensate Mr Werking’s attorney by paying an additional $14,520.