Dog teams up with officer to rescue owner from frozen Michigan lake

A man who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Michigan was rescued after a fast-acting officer teamed up with the man’s dog to pull him out of the water.

The 65-year-old man was rescued at about 11.45 am on 18 January in East Bay Township, state police said in a statement, after bystanders reported seeing a man fall through ice.

The dramatic rescue was captured in body camera footage taken by motor carrier officer Kammeron Bennetts, who worked with the man’s dog, Ruby, to pull him out of Arbutus Lake.

In the footage, Mr Bennetts is seen getting near the lake and taking out a “rescue disc” from his patrol vehicle.

“I’m going to try and send this out to you, OK?” the officer can be heard shouting.

Unable to reach the man in the water, Mr Bennetts then asks, “Send your pup here. Will she come to me?”

“Ruby, come here!” he shouts as she runs to him.

He then ties the rescue disc to the dog’s collar and sends her back to her stranded owner.

A man who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Michigan was rescued by his dog (Fox 2)

Mr Bennetts encourages the man to hold on to the disc as he pulls on the rope, dragging him onto safer ice.

He and a local firefighter are then able to grab the man’s arms to complete the rescue, with Ruby still attached to the rope.

The footage ends with Mr Bennetts calling on the heroic K-9, “Ruby, Ruby come,” while the dog is out of the camera’s view.

Police said the man was in the water for approximately 16 minutes before he was rescued.

“The quick actions of MCO Bennetts along with the help from Ruby, they were able to perform a successful ice rescue,” state police said.

The 65-year-old was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later released.

Following the ordeal, police praised Ruby the dog for her heroic efforts in a post on X. “What a good girl!!! Amazing ice rescue from 7th District, MCO Bennetts. Creative thinking helped save a life!! EXCELLENT JOB MCO Bennetts and RUBY!!” the tweet read, adding, “Great team work and well done!”

It comes after a missing hiker was rescued in Hawaii after falling nearly 200 down a slope last week, in part, because of her barking dog.