The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Contractors curious about an extension cord on the roof of a grocery store made a startling discovery: a 34-year-old woman was living inside the shop’s rooftop sign, with enough space for a computer, printer, coffee maker and a mini desk.

She had been living there for roughly a year.

The woman, whose name was not released, was discovered inside the triangle-shaped rooftop sign of the Family Fare grocery store on a retail strip in Midland, Michigan, about 130 miles north of Detroit.

She had some flooring laid, a desk, clothing, a Keurig coffee maker, a printer and a computer and was able to get electricity from the power cord that was plugged into an outlet in the roof, which gave away her location.

The sign structure, probably 5 feet (1.5 meter) wide and 8 feet (2.4 meters) high, has a door and is accessible from the roof.

There was, however, no sign of a ladder. Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department said it’s possible the woman made her way to the roof by climbing up elsewhere behind the store or other retail businesses.

“It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign,” said Officer Warren.

The woman, whose name was not released, was discovered inside the 5ft by 8ft triangle-shaped rooftop sign of the Family Fare grocery store on a retail strip in Midland, Michigan. The space was equipped with a computer, printer, mini desk and a Keurig coffee machine. She had been living there for roughly a year

“There was some flooring that was laid down. A mini desk... her clothing. A Keurig coffee maker. A printer and a computer — things you'd have in your home.

"I honestly don't know how she was getting up there. She didn't indicate, either," he said.

A spokesperson for SpartanNash, the parent company of Family Fare, said store employees responded “with the utmost compassion and professionalism.”

“Ensuring there is ample safe, affordable housing continues to be a widespread issue nationwide that our community needs to partner in solving,” Adrienne Chance said, declining further comment.

Warren said the woman was cooperative and quickly agreed to leave. No charges were pursued.

“We provided her with some information about services in the area,” the officer said. “She apologized and continued on her way. Where she went from there, I don't know.”