Michigan lawmakers are considering tighter gun laws following last month’s deadly attack on Oxford High School.

Four students were fatally shot during the 30 November attack, and a 15-year-old from Oakland County, Ethan Crumbley, was arrested on murder and terrorism charges.

Democrats on Wednesday introduced a total of four bills that together would ban the selling or possession of a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, as WXYZ reported.

Campaigners and lawmakers on the Michigan’s Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus say the restrictions would work to stop such mass shootings from occurring.

The law, which would begin on 1 January 2023 if approved by both Michigan’s House and Senate, would exempt members of law enforcement, the armed forces, and those working in armoured vehicles.

Republicans, who have a majority in Michigan’s Senate, are unlikely to be supportive.

Sen Jeremy Moss told colleagues that “mass shooting events” had followed him throughout his career, with the Democrat being the youngest elected to the chamber.

“I’m the most recent high school graduate here,” he told the Senate. “The high school class of 2004.”

“I was in middle school during Columbine, I was in college during Virginia Tech, I’m a young adult who goes to bars like Pulse nightclub. I worship in a synagogue like Tree of Life synagogue. It feels to me that these mass shooting events follow me at every stage of life”.

Sen Morris went on to say that the “failure to address to gun violence is being passed on from generation to generation and its getting worse, and worse, and worse. [And] we haven’t done anything to prevent mass school shootings”.

Sen Rosemary Bayer added that lawmakers had “a role to play when tragedy strikes and, as legislators, it’s our duty to strengthen public safety”, as WXYZ reported.

“We are not taking away anyone’s guns,” she said. “We are simply asking responsible gun owners to please speak up, call your legislators, and tell them that you support responsible gun ownership.”

Mike Shirkey, the Republican leader of Michigan’s Senate, was asked by Bridge Michigan what the body could do for Oxford following the shooting and said: “give them space.”