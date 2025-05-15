Michigan drunken driver sentenced to 25 years for birthday party crash that killed 2 kids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A drunken driver who crashed her SUV into a birthday party at a Michigan boat club, killing two children, was sentenced Thursday to at least 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Marshella Chidester sat just a few feet away as the parents of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips described the impact of the devastating loss last year at what was supposed to be a celebration.

“That grief has been unbearable. ... She took everything in my life and destroyed it," Mariah Dodds said through tears.

Security video showed an SUV zipping along a dusty, pitted road at 44 mph (71 kph) before crashing into the side of the Swan Boat Club, near Lake Erie, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Detroit.

Chidester, 67, was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges after a four-day trial in March in Monroe County. Her blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit to drive, according to evidence.

Chidester's trial lawyer suggested a leg problem could have caused her to press hard on the gas pedal, a claim the jury rejected.

Because of her age, Chidester could die in prison before she becomes eligible for parole in 25 years.

“I've asked the Lord to forgive me,” Chidester said in court, “and I ask you to at least look into your heart and at some point if you can possibly forgive me, I would appreciate that so much.”

Chidester lived close to the boat club and had many personal connections to it, her lawyer said. Her father started it, she was a former commodore and she held her wedding reception there, her lawyer said.