Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing
Victims were a boy and girl both aged two-years-old
Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.
The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.
Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.
Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.
Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm. Officers then found them in the pond at around 5.05pm.
No foul play is suspected and the names of the youngsters have not been released. Michigan State police say that the boy was from Elmira, Michigan, and the girl from Gaylord, Michigan.
Michigan State Police will continue investigate the incident.
Hayes Township is in northern Michigan about 185 miles northwest of Detroit.
