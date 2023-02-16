Watch live as Michigan State University police give update on shooting investigation

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Michigan State University police provide an update on their investigation after a shooting on campus on Monday night.

Three people were killed and five more wounded by a 43-year-old suspect, who then turned the gun on himself.

He was found with a note detailing threats to two other schools, authorities have said.

The gunman has been identified as Anthony McRae, who is not believed to have any connection to MSU.

According to neighbours, McRae had been living with his father, had firearms convictions and was known for firing weapons on the property.

The names of two of the three students who were killed in the attack have been released.

Brian Fraser was a sophomore at the school from Grosse Pointe, east of Detroit, and Alexandra Verner was a junior from Clawson, north of the city.

The name of the third victim will not be shared at the request of the family.