More violence in Mexico as National Guardsman kills three fellow service members

The suspect was in custody in Michoacan

Fabiola Snchez
Tuesday 09 December 2025 10:30 GMT
A National Guards stands guard next to a portrait of slain Mayor Carlos Manzo Rodriguez in Uruapan, Mexico, as Michoacan state prosecutors detain suspects in the investigation into his killing, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A National Guards stands guard next to a portrait of slain Mayor Carlos Manzo Rodriguez in Uruapan, Mexico, as Michoacan state prosecutors detain suspects in the investigation into his killing, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Three Mexican National Guard members have been shot dead by a colleague at a barracks in the western state of Michoacan, a region recently bolstered by increased security forces following a spate of high-profile killings.

The incident, which also left a fourth service member wounded, was confirmed on Monday by a federal official speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, citing a lack of authorisation to discuss the matter publicly. An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

The suspect was in custody in Michoacan.

The shooting occurred Saturday hours after a car bomb exploded in Coahuayana, Michoacan, killing five people outside a local police station.

A memorial stands in honor of slain Mayor Carlos Manzo in Uruapan, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A memorial stands in honor of slain Mayor Carlos Manzo in Uruapan, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Claudia Sheinbaum declined to give more details Monday.

The explosion and National Guard shooting came as the federal government has stepped up security activities in the state, sending in additional troops after two recent high-profile assassinations.

Last month, Sheinbaum sent 2,000 troops — on top of the 4,300 permanent ones and 4,000 in neighboring states – to Michoacan following the killings of an outspoken representative of the lime growers and a popular mayor standing up to the cartels.

At least three of the six drug cartels that the Trump administration designated as terrorist organizations — Jalisco New Generation, United Cartels and The New Michoacan Family — operate in Michoacan, in addition to a slew of homegrown armed splinter groups, some supported by the Sinaloa Cartel.

