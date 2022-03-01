Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son Zain dies at 26 of cerebral palsy

The tech boss credited his empathetic leadership style with caring for his son

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 01 March 2022 17:19
Comments
<p>Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, right, with son Zain and his wife Anu</p>

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, right, with son Zain and his wife Anu

(Microsoft and Seattle Children’s)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is in mourning after the death of his son Zain at the age of 26.

Zain was born with cerebral palsy.

The Seattle-based tech giant announced Zain’s death in an email to senior executives on Monday.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” wrote Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital in an email to the company’s board.

In his 2017 book Hit Refresh, Mr Nadella wrote how Zain suffered asphyxia before he was born, and how the birth had affected he and his wife Anu.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in