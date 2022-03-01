Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is in mourning after the death of his son Zain at the age of 26.

Zain was born with cerebral palsy.

The Seattle-based tech giant announced Zain’s death in an email to senior executives on Monday.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” wrote Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital in an email to the company’s board.

In his 2017 book Hit Refresh, Mr Nadella wrote how Zain suffered asphyxia before he was born, and how the birth had affected he and his wife Anu.