8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas, say officials
At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials have said.
Reports said that dozens of migrants had tried to enter the US from Mexico and that as many as 37 were saved by border patrol agents.
In a statement sent to media, Rick Pauza, a spokesperson man for the Customs and Border Protection office in Laredo, Texas, said the authorities were still helping the local fire department and sheriff’s office to search for possible survivors.
More follows...
