The Massachusetts medical examiner concluded that the death of Mikayla Miller, a Black LGBTQ teen, was a suicide, The Boston Globe reports.

Her family has alleged she may have been lynched by a group of white teens and that local authorities have thus far conducted an inadequate investigation.

Ms Miller was found on 18 April hanging from a tree near her house in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

“My concern is, did they really thoroughly look at the crime scene?” Calvina Strothers, Ms Miller’s mother, has previously said. “Or did they just dismiss it because she’s a Black girl on a tree in Hopkinton?”

The day before her death, according to local officials and Ms Miller’s family, the girl was the victim of a physical assault from a group of teens, which left her with a bloody lip.

Local officials have said the group included at least two people, a boy and a girl, while a spokesperson for the Miller family has said at least five people were there, including a girl who had recently been in a relationship with Ms Miller.

Later that night, Ms Strothers called Hopkinton police to report that her daughter had been “jumped.”

Police and local prosecutors initially told the family their daughter had died by suicide, but didn’t share information with the public for nearly two weeks. In that time, numerous people in the community and on social media speculated about what led up to Ms Miller’s death, including a racially-motivated beating or even a full-blown lynching.

Middlesex County district attorney Marian Ryan has defended her office’s handling of the case so far. “Let me make one thing clear: Nothing can bring back Mikayla or console her grieving family. But what we can do—indeed what we owe her—is an accurate and fulsome accounting of what led to her death,” she said last week. “You have my word as your district attorney and as a mother, that I will deliver that answer. But the public must give us time to find the answers.”

She added that any allegation Ms Miller’s identity as an LGBTQ Black girl had inspired an insincere investigation was “painfully false.”

Criticisms of the investigation have been numerous, including that investigators didn’t initially treat the incident as suspicious, that they kept poor records, and that they relied on inaccurate cellphone data.