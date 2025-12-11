MyPillow founder Mike Lindell officially announces run for Minnesota governor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Lindell, widely recognized as the "MyPillow Guy" and a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, has officially announced his run for Minnesota governor.

Lindell entered the race on Thursday, aiming to secure the Republican nomination to challenge the incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of a news conference, Lindell stated his commitment to a thorough campaign, asserting: "I’ll leave no town unturned in Minnesota." He highlighted his track record of problem-solving and personal experiences, which he believes will aid businesses, combat addiction and homelessness, and address fraud within government programmes.

The issue of government fraud has notably plagued Walz, who announced in September his intention to seek a third term in the 2026 election.

Lindell, 64, established his pillow company in Minnesota in 2009, becoming its public face through ubiquitous late-night television infomercials. However, his business and personal life faced a series of legal and financial setbacks after he became a prominent amplifier of Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Despite these challenges, Lindell maintains he has overcome them.

Mike Lindell has been a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Not only have I built businesses, you look at problem solution," Lindell remarked in his characteristic rapid-fire delivery. "I was able to make it through the biggest attack on a company, and a person, probably other than Donald Trump, in the history of our media ... lawfare and everything."

While Minnesota has not elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006, the state has a history of making unconventional political choices.

Voters famously elected former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura as governor in 1998 and chose a veteran TV pitchman, home improvement company owner Rudy Boschwitz, as a US senator in 1978.

Lindell has frequently spoken about his personal journey, including overcoming a crack cocaine addiction through a religious conversion in 2009, around the time MyPillow was gaining traction. His life took another significant turn in 2016 when he met Donald Trump during his initial presidential campaign. Lindell subsequently served as a warm-up speaker at numerous Trump rallies and co-chaired Trump’s campaign in Minnesota.

Donald Trump’s endorsement could prove pivotal in determining which of the several Republican candidates secures the GOP nomination to challenge Walz. However, Lindell stated he is unsure of Trump’s intentions, despite their friendship, and insisted his campaign is not reliant on the president’s support.

His streaming platform, Lindell TV, garnered attention in November when it became one of several conservative news outlets granted credentials to cover the Pentagon. This access followed their agreement to a restrictive new press policy, which was rejected by virtually all legacy media organisations.

Lindell’s vocal support for Donald Trump’s false claims regarding the 2020 election triggered significant backlash. Major retailers discontinued MyPillow products, leading to a reported slump in revenue and the drying up of credit lines, costing him millions. Several vendors also sued MyPillow over billing disputes, Fox News ceased running his commercials, and lawyers withdrew their services.

Lindell has been the subject of two defamation lawsuits stemming from his claims that voting machines were manipulated to deny Donald Trump a victory. A federal judge in Minnesota ruled in September that Lindell defamed Smartmatic with 51 false statements. However, the question of whether Lindell acted with the "actual malice" required for Smartmatic to collect damages was deferred. Smartmatic is reportedly seeking "nine-figure damages." In June, a Colorado jury found Lindell defamed a former Dominion Voting Systems executive by labelling him a traitor, awarding \$2.3 million in damages.

Conversely, Lindell secured a victory in July when a federal appeals court overturned a judge’s decision that had affirmed a \$5 million arbitration award. This award was initially granted to a software engineer who disputed data Lindell claimed proved Chinese interference in the 2020 election. The engineer had participated in Lindell’s "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge," launched as part of his 2021 "Cyber Symposium" in South Dakota, where he promised to expose election fraud.

Looking ahead to his campaign, Lindell indicated that his crusade against electronic voting machines would form only one part of his platform. While Minnesota utilises paper ballots, it also employs electronic tabulators for counting. Lindell advocates for hand-counted ballots, despite many election officials asserting that machine counting is more accurate.

Other Republicans in the race include Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, Dr. Scott Jensen (a former state senator and the party’s 2022 candidate), state Representative Kristin Robbins, defence lawyer and former federal prosecutor Chris Madel, and former executive Kendall Qualls.

Lindell expressed confidence in his unique perspective, stating: "These guys haven’t lived what I live." He declined to commit to abiding by the Minnesota GOP endorsement and forgoing the primary if he loses it, confident in his ability to win. He also acknowledged his drained personal finances, stating, "I don’t have the money," and confirmed he would rely on his supporters to fund his campaign. However, he added that since news of his filing emerged last week, "I’ve had thousands upon thousands of people text and call, saying from all around the country ... ‘Hey, I’ll donate.’"