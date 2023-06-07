Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as former vice president Mike Pence launches his 2024 presidential campaign with a speech in Iowa.

Mr Pence will be going up against his old running mate, former president Donald Trump for the Republican party nomination.

Mr Pence has criticised Mr Trump's handling of the Jan 6 riots since leaving office.

He filed paperwork and officially launched a bid for the White House on Monday, 5 June.

Mr Pence previously served as the governor of Indiana between 2013 to 2017 and was a member of the US House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

Other declared candidates in the GOP primaries include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Iowa is an early nominating state, and the Iowa caucuses are the first major electoral test for presidential candidates.