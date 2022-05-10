No charges will be filed against Mike Tyson after he beat up a fan who allegedly threw a water bottle at him on a flight.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced the decision after Tyson was seen on video attacking an excited fan on a taxiing plane in California in April.

Mr Wagstaffe told TMZ that his office had declined to file charges against the former heavyweight champion because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr Tyson”.

The video of the incident went viral, showing Tyson punching a man aboard the plane headed for Florida on 20 April.

The victim was later identified as Melvin George Townsend III. He allegedly threw a bottle at Tyson, 55, and had been spotted bothering the former boxer before takeoff.

Mr Townsend’s lawyer said the 36-year-old denied throwing the bottle at Tyson and suggested that the incident was prompted by him being “overly excited”.

Mr Wagstaffe told TMZ that neither Mr Townsend nor Tyson wanted to go to court over the issue.

The former boxer’s lawyers said, “we thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work”.

Video shows Tyson punching Mr Townsend ahead of the flight from San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale.

