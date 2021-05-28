Mike Tyson says that magic mushrooms “saved my life” and now hopes psychedelics can change the world.

The former heavyweight champion of the world says that his personal and professional comeback is the result of taking mind-altering substances containing psilocybin as well as spiritual development.

“Everyone thought I was crazy, I bit this guy's ear off," Tyson told Reuters, referring to his 1997 fight against Evander Holyfield.

The Brooklyn-born fighter, who now is also a cannabis entrepreneur, says he has never felt better.

“It's scary to even say that,” he said,

“To think where I was - almost suicidal - to this now. Isn't life a trip, man? It's amazing medicine, and people don't look at it from that perspective.”

Tyson, who has partnered with life science company Wesana, founded by former NHL player Daniel Carcillo, says he believes in the positive benefits of psilocybin.

“I believe this is good for the world," added Tyson.

“If you put 10 people in a room that don't like each other and give them some psychedelics, they'll be taking pictures with each other.

"Put 10 people in a room who don't like each other and give them some liquor, and they'll be shooting everybody. That's real talk.

"(Wesana) was on the same level of thinking that I was. They wanted to share this with the world. This is very limited, us doing this in these small ceremonies.

"It needs to be open to the world.”

Medical experts studying psilocybin have warned against self-medicating or using them outside an approved medical framework, according to Reuters.

Wesana hopes to get psilocybin approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries.

Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in November, that ended in a draw, and is set to take on Lennox Lewis in September.

