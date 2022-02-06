An airplane charter business is offering private 45-minute flights for passengers to join the Mile High Club, with the founder claiming it “helps keep people from divorcing,” the New York Times reports.

For $995 (£735), Love Cloud takes couples wanting to become members of the infamous club of people to have sex on board a flying aircraft at least 5,280 feet in the air - also known as a mile high - so that they can make their fantasies a reality.

The interior of the private jet is decorated with red satin sheets, sex position pillows and a custom made foam mattress for extra comfort, according to the company.

Couples are promised complete privacy on board the flight, which takes off from Las Vegas, with the pilot even wearing noise-canceling headphones inside the cockpit.

Once back on land, couples are presented with Mile High Club VIP Certificate Cards as proof of their membership in the club.

Love Cloud founder Andy Johnson told the New York Times that the business is good for people’s relationships.

“You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face,” he said.

“We help keep people from divorcing, I’ll tell you that right now.”

One couple told the Times that their only complaint was that “it wasn’t long enough”.

Frelima Howard said she and her husband lost track of time and so she “never got dressed faster in my life”.

She said they were given the flight as a late wedding gift from a friend and enjoyed the more “private” experience as a member of the Mile High Club.

“My husband and I had joined the mile high club before, so to be able to do it privately was great,” she said.

“It was really nice and exclusive and private.”

Passengers can also opt for other romantic options including a one- or three-course meal or the option to get married or renew their wedding vows in the sky.

Mr Johnson said the Mile High Club package is by far the most popular with some couples dressing up as pilots and flight attendants as part of the fun.

He has also allowed larger groups to take the private flight for an extra $200 per person.