Military aircraft crashes in New Mexico

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A military aircraft has crashed off of the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport, the primary international airport in New Mexico.

Officials say a military aircraft crashed off the airfield on the south side of the airport. The pilot – the only person on board – is reportedly conscious and breathing and has been taken to the hospital, local outlet KOB4 said.

Two civilians were evaluated at the scene and neither person was transported, fire officials said. Flight operations at Sunport are understood to have resumed.

Dramatic footage showed fire crews on the scene dousing the smoking wreckage of the plane with foam. Photos also showed multiple emergency vehicles lined up along nearby roads.

“A military aircraft has crashed off of the airfield on the southside of the Sunport. One soul aboard, pilot is conscious and being transported. Flight operations have resumed, but check with your airline for flight status,” the airport wrote on X.

Responging to the post, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, wrote: “Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders who arrived to the scene. Praying for the pilot.”

More follows ...