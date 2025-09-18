Military helicopter crashes near Washington military base after losing contact
The helicopter crashed in a rural area near the US military base in the Summit Lake area
A military helicopter crashed near an army base in Washington state late Wednesday evening, a U.S. Army official has said.
The aircraft came down near Joint Base Lewis-McChord at around 9 p. m. after the military lost contact.
It is currently unclear whether there were any casualties with the incident being described as a “developing situation”
“Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) confirms that a helicopter crashed on the evening of Sept. 17 in a rural area near the installation,” JBLM Garrison Public Affairs Officer Scot Keith told The Independent in a statement. “The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.”
Joint Base Lewis-McChord is located near Lakewood, in Pierce County, Washington state. It is home to the I Corps and 62nd Airlift Wing, following an amalgamation of the United States Army's Fort Lewis and the United States Air Force's McChord Air Force Base in 2010.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook: “Thurston County deputies have been dispatched to reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Summit Lake area. Deputies have located what is believed to be the scene.
“We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist.”
Summit Lake is in Washington is in the northwest corner of Thurston County, around seven miles east of McCleary.
The crash comes just months after another helicopter accident at the same base in March. Two army pilots were injured after their aircraft crashed during a training exercise, both of whom were taken to hospital, according to army spokesperson Col. Bryen Freigo.
The soldiers had crashed a AH-64E Apache helicopter, assigned to 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade
Freigo said at the time: "The two crew members were medically evacuated to Madigan Army Medical Center for evaluation and treatment and remain at the hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during their recovery."
