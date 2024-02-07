Search underway in California for five marines on board missing military helicopter

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Search and rescue crews are looking for a US Marine Corps helicopter that disappeared on its route between the Las Vegas area and the Miramar Air Station near San Diego.

There are five Marines on-board the helicopter. Atmospheric river conditions have been thrashing California, and brought major flooding to the southern part of the state.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was reported “overdue” after it failed to arrive at Miramar on Tuesday night.

The USMC has asked for assistance from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol to search the region.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said it received a call to assist at around 1:50am on Wednesday, and dispatched a helicopter to the search area.

However, the helicopter was not able to reach the search zone due to high winds produced by the atmospheric river storm in the area.