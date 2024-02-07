Jump to content

Search underway in California for five marines on board missing military helicopter

The helicopter vanished somewhere between Las Vegas and San Diego

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 07 February 2024 15:54
Comments
(US Marines)

Search and rescue crews are looking for a US Marine Corps helicopter that disappeared on its route between the Las Vegas area and the Miramar Air Station near San Diego.

There are five Marines on-board the helicopter. Atmospheric river conditions have been thrashing California, and brought major flooding to the southern part of the state.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was reported “overdue” after it failed to arrive at Miramar on Tuesday night.

The USMC has asked for assistance from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol to search the region.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said it received a call to assist at around 1:50am on Wednesday, and dispatched a helicopter to the search area.

However, the helicopter was not able to reach the search zone due to high winds produced by the atmospheric river storm in the area.

