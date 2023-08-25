F-18 military jet crashes during training flight near San Diego

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An F-18 US military jet crashed during a training flight near San Diego in Southern California, close to Interstate 15.

The crash took place at 11.54pm PST, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said in a statement.

It remains unclear what led to the crash and the authorities have not shared what happened to the pilot or if there were any other people onboard.

The base said in its statement that “the crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground”.

“Search and rescue actions are ongoing,” the base added.

The station said that an investigation has been initiated.

A helicopter from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department took part in the search efforts from 3.48am until 4.21am and ground crews were present at the scene until 6am, officials said, according to NBC News.

The F/A-18 Hornet is one of the most used aircraft in the Marine Corps.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is based in Miramar, but the jet that crashed isn’t a part of that wing, but it had been operating out of the base, the Marine Corps said.

The base is located just 15 miles north of central San Diego.