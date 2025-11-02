Three ‘drug smugglers’ killed by US military strike in Caribbean Sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three individuals have been killed following a US military strike against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Saturday.

Mr Hegseth, announcing the operation via social media, stated that the targeted vessel was linked to a US-designated terrorist organisation, though he did not specify the group involved.

This incident marks at least the fifteenth such operation conducted by the US military in the Caribbean or eastern Pacific regions since early September.

“This vessel—like EVERY OTHER—was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth said in a posting on X.

The U.S. military has now killed at least 64 people in the strikes.

Trump has justified the killings as a way of stopping the flow of drugs into the States ( Getty Images )

Trump has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States. He has asserted the U.S. is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, relying on the same legal authority used by the Bush administration when it declared a war on terrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The strikes come as the Trump administration has deployed an unusually large force of warships in the region.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has decried the military operations, as well as the U.S. military buildup, as a thinly veiled effort by the U.S. administration aimed at ousting him from power.

The Trump administration has yet to show evidence to support its claims about the boats that have been attacked, their connection to drug cartels, or even the identity of the people killed in the strikes.