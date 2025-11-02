Three ‘drug smugglers’ killed by US military strike in Caribbean Sea
Military executed another lethal strike on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea
Three individuals have been killed following a US military strike against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Saturday.
Mr Hegseth, announcing the operation via social media, stated that the targeted vessel was linked to a US-designated terrorist organisation, though he did not specify the group involved.
This incident marks at least the fifteenth such operation conducted by the US military in the Caribbean or eastern Pacific regions since early September.
“This vessel—like EVERY OTHER—was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth said in a posting on X.
The U.S. military has now killed at least 64 people in the strikes.
Trump has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States. He has asserted the U.S. is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, relying on the same legal authority used by the Bush administration when it declared a war on terrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The strikes come as the Trump administration has deployed an unusually large force of warships in the region.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has decried the military operations, as well as the U.S. military buildup, as a thinly veiled effort by the U.S. administration aimed at ousting him from power.
The Trump administration has yet to show evidence to support its claims about the boats that have been attacked, their connection to drug cartels, or even the identity of the people killed in the strikes.