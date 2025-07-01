All the states where minimum wage will rise in July

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The minimum wage in two states, Washington, D.C., and several cities and counties will increase in July.

While the federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009, state and local governments have hiked up the hourly rate at which they think their workers should be paid.

This summer, Alaska, Oregon and D.C. will increase their minimum wage for more than 880,000 workers, collectively, raising their earnings by more than $397 million in total, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Twelve additional cities and counties will also increase their minimum wage in July.

The wage increases come at a time when Americans are facing high costs of living. The Economic Policy Institute estimates there is no county in the country where a single adult working full-time could cover housing, food, transportation and health care costs on under $17 an hour.

open image in gallery The minimum wage in two states, Washington, D.C., and several cities and counties, will increase in July ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

So, how much will workers be paid in the affected areas, according to the Economic Policy Institute?

Alaska

The current minimum wage in Alaska is $11.91. It will go up by $1.09 in July, making the lowest hourly rate an even $13.00. The minimum wage for workers making tips will be the same.

Oregon

The current minimum wage in Oregon is $14.70, which will slightly increase to $15.05 in July. Tipped workers will see the same wage increase.

Washington D.C.

Workers in D.C. will see a minimum wage increase from $17.50 to $17.95 in July. But those making tips will continue to be paid a flat rate of $10 an hour.

California

Nine cities and one county in California will see minimum wage increases in July for both tipped and non-tipped workers:

Alameda: $17 to $17.46 an hour

Berkeley: $18.67 to $19.18 an hour

Emeryville: $19.36 to $19.90 an hour

Fremont: $17.30 to $17.75 an hour

Los Angeles: $17.28 to $17.87 an hour

Los Angeles County: $17.27 to $17.81 an hour

Milpitas: $17.70 to $18.20 an hour

Pasadena: $17.50 to $18.04 an hour

San Francisco: $18.67 to $19.18 an hour

Santa Monica: $17.27 to $17.81 an hour

Illinois

Workers in Chicago currently making $16.20 an hour will have their wages increase to at least $16.60 an hour in July. Tipped workers will see a minimum wage increase of $1.60 an hour from $11.02 to $12.62 an hour.

Maryland

The minimum wage in Montgomery County will go up from $17.15 to $17.65 an hour in July. Tipped workers’ minimum wage will remain at $4 an hour.