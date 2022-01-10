Tiny mink filmed capturing snake in Everglades and dragging it across the road

A tiny mink was caught on video capturing a large snake in the Everglades and dragging it across the road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission released the rare footage of the elusive mink after it was shot and submitted to the agency by Hannah Cardenas.

“Imagine the surprise seeing this Everglades mink scampering across the road carrying DINNER!” The FWC wrote on Facebook.

“A mother and daughter were on their way home from a nature hike in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park when they spotted this mink run across the road in front of them – seconds later, it ran BACK across the road with a GIANT SNAKE in its mouth! (We are certain it looked even bigger in person!)”

The FWC says that the Everglade mink is a state threatened species and that “sightings are rare due to their elusive nature”.

The diminutive animal, which is a member of the weasel family, can eat snakes twice its own body length, fish, bird and other small mammals.

The FWC says that it is hard for scientists to study the number of minks that live in Florida “because this species is small sized, fast moving, and excellent at remaining out of sight. They are often confused with the much larger and more common river otter.”

And the FWC added: “Report your mink and weasel sightings and help our biologists learn more about them.”