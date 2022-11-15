Panic as up to 40,000 minks illegally released from Ohio farm

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a suspect who broke into a mink farm and released thousands of the animals.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that between 25,000 and 40,000 minks had been let out of a farm in Hoaglin Township overnight on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s warned local residents and area farmers that minks are carnivorous mammals that can attack much bigger animals.

“Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills,” the sheriff’s office said.

“They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves.

“As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish,” the sheriff’s office said.

Breaking more to come