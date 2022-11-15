Panic as up to 40,000 minks illegally released from Ohio farm
Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office warns homeowners to be on the lookout after thousands of minks were released from a farm in Hoaglin Township
Authorities in Ohio are searching for a suspect who broke into a mink farm and released thousands of the animals.
The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that between 25,000 and 40,000 minks had been let out of a farm in Hoaglin Township overnight on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s warned local residents and area farmers that minks are carnivorous mammals that can attack much bigger animals.
“Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills,” the sheriff’s office said.
“They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves.
“As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish,” the sheriff’s office said.
