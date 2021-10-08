Newly revealed body camera footage shows Minneapolis police ‘hunting’ protesters

Newly released body camera footage shows Minneapolis police “hunting” protesters during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder in the midwest city.

The video shows officers firing “less lethal” weapons at the protesters, exchanging fist bumps and saying “f*** these people” as they tried to enforce the curfew after days of unrest in the city.

The footage was released in connection with the case of Jaleel Stallings, who was acquitted on multiple charges after he returned fire at officers who fired rubber bullets at him from an unmarked van.

Mr Stallings, 29, said he acted in self-defence and did not know they were police officers.

In the video, shot on 30 May 2020, five days after the killing of Mr Floyd, the officers can be heard sounding enthusiastic about going after protesters.

“We’re gonna split up, drive down Lake Street,” one officer says. “You see a f***ing group, call it out. Ok, great. F*** ’em up, gas ’em, f*** ‘em up.”

The sergeant leading the unit canteen be heard saying, “Let ’em have it, boys, let ’em have it … Right there, get ’em, get ’em, get ’em, hit ’em, hit ’em”

After one officer hit a protester with a less-lethal round, another officer says, “You guys are out hunting people now and it’s just a nice change of tempo. F*** these people.”

Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten said that an internal affairs investigation is underway.

Mr Stallings, who is a veteran that was permitted to carry a gun, faced eight charges, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree riot.

He rejected a plea deal from prosecutors that included a nearly 13-year prison term and was acquitted at Hennepin District Court earlier this year.

The video has now been released by his lawyer, a month before mayor Jacob Frey is up for re-election.

Mr Frey has called the footage “galling” and said, “we need to make sure justice is done”.

The 2 November election is the first city-wide race since Mr Floyd’s killing.

Mr Floyd died on 25 May 2020 following his altercation with police in Minneapolis.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during the arrest, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He will serve more than 22 years in prison.

Three other police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, and face trial next year.