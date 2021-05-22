Two people have died and eight others injured during a mass shooting in the US city of Minneapolis.

Two men are believed to have opened fire on each other following an argument in a crowd during the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the city’s police department.

It is not clear if those killed were also the shooters but officers said that the deceased were both male, that no arrests had been made and no active threat remained.

Of the eight injured, one man is in hospital with life threatening condition. The other seven – two more males and five women – are not thought to have suffered life threatening wounds.

The shooting took place around 3am local time along the 300 block of North 1st Avenue in the Minnesota city.