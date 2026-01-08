ICE agent who fatally shot woman in Minnesota is identified: report
Jonathan Ross was dragged in a separate incident by a fleeing driver last year, according to the report
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis has been identified as Jonathan Ross, an “experienced” officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, according to reports.
Federal officials have described Ross as “an experienced” officer, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.
This is a breaking news story...
