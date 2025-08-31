Doctors discover bullet fragment from the neck of boy who went viral for saying friend protected him during Minnesota church shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 10-year-old boy who went viral after he revealed his friend protected him during the church shooting in Minnesota has a bullet fragment in his neck, which narrowly missed a vital artery, doctors discovered.

Fifth-grader Weston Halsne was at Mass last Wednesday in the church adjacent to the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis when the shooting broke out.

The survivor told how his friend saved him by lying on top of him. “I was like two seats away from the stained glass window,” Weston told reporters last week. “My friend, Victor, saved me though, because he laid on top of me, but he got hit.”

“I think I got, like, gunpowder on my neck,” the boy added.

Doctors later discovered a bullet fragment struck Weston’s neck, narrowly missing his carotid artery, the family said on a GoFundMe page.

open image in gallery Fifth-grader Weston Halsne was at Mass last Wednesday in the church adjacent to the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis when the shooting broke out ( Allison Hawes/GoFundMe )

“Since the interview, it has been discovered that Weston will need surgery to remove a bullet fragment that is lodged in his neck, dangerously close to his carotid artery,” Allison Hawes, Weston’s aunt, wrote on the page.

“If it [the bullet fragment] went any further, he would’ve died,” his father Grant Halsne told NBC News, adding that a doctor said it was a “miracle.”

Weston will need surgery to remove the fragment, which his family hope will happen sometime next week.

He is expected to make a full recovery, his father said, but added the shooting had naturally shaken his son up and left him scared to be alone.

“He’s scared of loud noises,” he told NBC. “The kid to his left was killed.”

Weston’s brave friend, Victor Greenawalt, is out of hospital recovering at home with his family, according to a GoFundMe page.

Weston’s interview quickly went viral as he expressed his gratitude for his friends.

open image in gallery Horror unfolded last Wednesday after two children aged 8 and 10 were shot dead by Robin Westman as they sat in the pews of the church ( Getty Images )

“If you've been watching the news, you've seen his grief-stricken face and heard, despite his shock, Weston's account of the horrific details during the mass at Annunciation Church,” the GoFundMe page read. “And in spite of everything, this 10-year-old boy was able to express appreciation for his friends and pray for their recovery.”

Horror unfolded last Wednesday after two children aged 8 and 10 were shot dead by Robin Westman as they sat in the pews of the church. Fifteen other children aged 6 to 15 and three parishioners in their 80s were also wounded in the attack.

The young victims were later identified by their families as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski.

Westman died by a self-inflicted gunshot as law enforcement rushed to the scene. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that there was “some degree of planning” that went into the shooting.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics.