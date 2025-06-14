Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A Minnesota mayor says two state lawmakers were shot in their homes early Saturday

A Minnesota mayor says two state lawmakers were shot in their homes early Saturday

Via AP news wire
Saturday 14 June 2025 15:32 BST

A Minnesota mayor says two state lawmakers were shot in their homes early Saturday.

Mayor Ryan Sabas of Champlin said state senator John Hoffman and state representative Melissa Hortman were shot, and that Hoffman's wife was also shot.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators believe that the suspect may have been posing as a law enforcement officer. The person said investigators were still working to establish motive for the attacks and were still in the early stages of an investigation.

Gov. Tim Walz said the shooting was targeted.

Hoffman, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012. He runs Hoffman Strategic Advisors, a consulting firm. He previously served as vice chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which manages the largest school district in Minnesota.

Hoffman is married and has one daughter. Hortman is the top House Democratic leader in the state Legislature and a former House speaker.

She was first elected in 2004. Hortman, a lawyer, is married and has two children.

Both Hoffman and Hortman represent districts located north of Minneapolis.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in