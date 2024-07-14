Mirage casino enthusiasts flock to Las Vegas icon for final good-byes to 90s landmark

Support truly

The Mirage casino in Las Vegas is permanently set to close its doors next week but not before giving away over $1 million in jackpot money.

The casino will soon be replaced by a new Hard Rock Las Vegas - ending the tenure of one of the resorts that ushered in a new casino boom in Las Vegas in the 1990s. The Mirage’s last day of casino operations is July 17, according to KTNV.

Nevada gambling policy requires closing casinos to pay out its progressive jackpots, meaning $1.2m needs to be claimed by players at slots and another $400,000 at table games before Tuesday.

“It’s sad; it feels like it’s been here forever,” William De Leon, a tourist from Colorado, told the outlet.

Alex Guevara, also from Colorado, agreed. “Dope casino. We are sad to see it leave, and we are excited to be here.”

Thousands of visitors were expected to arrive at the casino to try their luck at securing some of the jackpot winnings.

“Some of us are struggling so let’s see if we win something,” Miriam Perez, a visitor from California, told KTNV.

The Mirage in Las Vegas is set to close its doors on July 17 and tourists are getting in their final goodbyes ( Getty Images )

Officials announced plans to close the casino in May, while simultaneously announcing that the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas would take its place.

“We’d like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock International,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International.

“We’d also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organizations and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition.”

Anyone with a reservation scheduled for after July 14, will be automatically canceled and refunded, the outlet reported. Guests that had booked with a third-party provider or online travel agency will also automatically be canceled. However, those customers should contact the booking party for rebooking availability and possible refunds.

Hard Rock International purchased the casino in December 2021.

Plans for the new hotel include 800 to 1,000 hotel rooms and renovating existing rooms. About 1,800 slot machines and 200 table games will sit on the new casino floor.

New event areas, meeting spaces and 3,000 theater seats are also part of the blueprints.

“We love everything about the Mirage. The set up they have over here with the water fountains is so beautiful it’s going to be so sad to see that gone,” De Leon told KTNV.