A New York woman is trying to change the rules of major beauty pageants that prohibit mothers from competing.

Danielle Hazel’s ambitions of competing in Miss America and Miss World competitions came crashing down when she had a son at 19, making her ineligible to compete due to what she calls “discriminatory entry requirements.” Now, she’s trying to put an end to those eligibility rules.

The 25-year-old filed a complaint with the New York City Human Rights Commission on Monday in an effort to expand the participant pool.

Miss America’s eligibility requirements state that participants must be a US citizen, a single woman between the ages of 18 and 28 and have “no legal dependents.”

“This exclusion is degrading to Danielle as it is based upon the antiquated stereotype that women cannot be both a mother and be beautiful, poised, passionate, talented and philanthropic,” Hazel’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

“Being pregnant or being a parent is not a crime and should not exclude an individual from employment or business opportunities,” Allred said. “An individual’s status as a parent should not carry a stigma and no person should have to feel embarrassed, humiliated, or degraded because they have become a parent.”

Danielle Hazel (right) speaks out and is accompanied by her attorney Gloria Allred. Hazel is challenging a rule that banned moms from the Miss America and Miss World competitions. ( AP )

Hazel said that when she told her six-year-old son that she couldn’t compete, he replied: “These rules are stupid.”

She continued: “His sense of fairness at only six years old tells him that this is unjust and makes no sense.”

Hazel and Allred were joined by Veronika Didusenko, who was crowned Miss Ukraine in September 2018. Her reign spanned only a few days before she announced that the national beauty pageant was stripping her of her title after discovering she had a child.

At the time, Didusenko, while admitting that she had failed to provide that information to the pageant, called the rules “so archaic, so outdated, so old-fashioned.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Miss America and Miss World as well as the New York City Human Rights Commission for comment.